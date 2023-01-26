More than 14,000 social rented homes lost last year as sales and demolitions dwarf new supply

Data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) showed that 21,638 social homes were either sold (18,881) or demolished (2,757) in 2021-22, while only 7,500 new homes for social rent were built. This represents a net loss of 14,100 socially rented homes.

It brings the total of social homes lost over the past decade to 165,000.

Homelessness charity Shelter said there are 1.2 million households stuck on waiting lists for a social home in England – a rise of 5% in the past two years.

It has urged the government to make building more genuinely affordable social homes a central part of its new Levelling Up Bill.

The charity said the move is “essential” to combatting the country’s housing emergency.