The CHC’s Ends Won’t Meet cost of living report surveyed housing associations across Wales about their responses to the cost o living crisis.

It revealed that 74% of housing associations in the country saw an increase in the number of people who approached them for financial support during the first half of 2023, compared to the previous six months.

CHC, which represents 34 housing associations across Wales, is calling for urgent action by the UK and Welsh governments to support social housing tenants.

The aim of the survey was to find out how increasing living costs are affecting tenants and how housing associations are supporting them.