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More than 14,000 Welsh tenants received financial support from their housing association in the first six months of this year, according to a new report by Community Housing Cymru (CHC).
The CHC’s Ends Won’t Meet cost of living report surveyed housing associations across Wales about their responses to the cost o living crisis.
It revealed that 74% of housing associations in the country saw an increase in the number of people who approached them for financial support during the first half of 2023, compared to the previous six months.
CHC, which represents 34 housing associations across Wales, is calling for urgent action by the UK and Welsh governments to support social housing tenants.
The aim of the survey was to find out how increasing living costs are affecting tenants and how housing associations are supporting them.
It found that single parents and single-person homes were among the most likely to have needed financial support during this period.
The most common reason tenants approached their housing association was to help with soaring energy costs, with 50% of housing associations surveyed saying they had offered this type of assistance.
Just under half of landlords reported that tenants had approached them for help affording food, and a fifth needed assistance with debt.
Housing associations provided access to more than £1.3m in hardship relief, and 59% have increased the amount of funds available for this financial year.
Hayley Macnamara, cost of living lead at CHC, said: “We are now two years into the cost of living crisis and housing association tenants are facing the financial consequences of months and months of financial strain and hardship.
“Our report shows the devastating impact rising living costs continue to have on people on the lowest income, including many living in housing association homes.
“While housing associations are doing all they can to help people facing difficulties, it’s absolutely crucial that they get the urgent financial support they need to afford the basic essentials.
“We are calling on Welsh and UK governments to commit to supporting people living in housing associations now to prevent them from being forced to make heart-breaking decisions this winter.
“We would encourage anyone living in a housing association home who is concerned about financial difficulty to get in touch with their landlord for support.”
The body is calling on the Welsh government to protect existing emergency funds and ensure that routes to support are accessible and targeted to those who most need it.
It should also continue to fund vital initiatives that target fuel and food poverty, and that support higher rates of benefit take-up.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: “It is important we do all that we can to support those who face severe financial hardship, providing targeted help to those who need it most.
“It is vital the UK government takes steps to protect household incomes and ensures people are able to meet their essential costs. Ahead of the Autumn Budget, we continue to press Westminster to increase support.”
The CHC also urged the UK government to prioritise the creation of an energy social tariff and provide affordable repayment options for those in energy debt, while ensuring that the forced installation of prepayment meters does not resume for financially vulnerable households.
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