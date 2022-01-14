More than 15% of English councils see planning powers limited after failing to meet housing targets

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Around 50 local authorities in England will have their planning powers curtailed after failing to meet the government’s housing delivery target test, with the worst performers in the South East.
The Housing Delivery Test figures, published annually, revealed that 51 (16%) of the 320 local planning authorities tracked by the government failed to deliver at least 75% of the homes needed in their area over the past three years.
The failures came despite the government reducing targets to reflect the disruption caused by the pandemic.
The worst-performing council was Southend-on-Sea, which has delivered just 31% of homes required since 2018-19. The authority delivered 947 homes compared to a target of 3,041, the figures showed.
The government introduced the test in 2018 to check whether councils are building enough homes to meet local need and help hit its central target of 300,000 new homes annually by the mid-2020s.
Other poorly performing councils were all in the South East of England. Eastbourne delivered 32% of its target, while Epping Forest, Epsom & Ewell, and Worthing councils all built 35% of homes expected.
The councils that failed to build at least 75% their target will become subject to the ‘presumption in favour of sustainable development’, which means that proposed developments should be granted planning permission unless their adverse impacts “significantly and demonstrably” outweigh their benefits.
A total of 227 councils delivered at least 95% of their target for the past three years and will therefore experience no consequence.
Meanwhile, 23 councils delivered between 85% and 95% of their target, meaning they must put together an action plan to increase development.
A further 19 councils delivered between 75% and 85%, meaning they must revisit their local plans and identify 20% more land for development.
The annual figures are normally published in November but have been delayed to account for the pandemic.
To reflect the impact of the pandemic, the government reduced the number of ‘homes required’ within 2019-20 by a month and the number required within 2020-21 by four months.
However, housing minister Christopher Pincher told parliament last September: “The thresholds for consequences for under-delivery will be maintained, as set out in the National Planning Policy Framework.”
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