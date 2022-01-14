More than 15% of English councils see planning powers limited after failing to meet housing targets

The Housing Delivery Test figures, published annually, revealed that 51 (16%) of the 320 local planning authorities tracked by the government failed to deliver at least 75% of the homes needed in their area over the past three years.

The failures came despite the government reducing targets to reflect the disruption caused by the pandemic.

The worst-performing council was Southend-on-Sea, which has delivered just 31% of homes required since 2018-19. The authority delivered 947 homes compared to a target of 3,041, the figures showed.