More than 1,500 Right to Buy homes returned to council ownership under GLA scheme

The mayor’s office announced today that since the ‘Right to Buy-back’ initiative commenced in July 2021, 1,577 homes across the capital have been, or are in the process of being, regained by London boroughs.

Of these, 908 will be converted into social rented stock, with the remainder being used as temporary accommodation for homeless families.

By far the largest allocations have gone to the London boroughs of Hounslow and Newham, which have bought back 574 and 408 properties respectively.

Of those bought by Hounslow, 19 have been designated as homes for refugees fleeing Afghanistan, under an expansion of the scheme announced after the Taliban seized power last year.

In all, 14 London boroughs had accessed the scheme as of 20 July, with Lewisham (100 homes), Hackney (86), Havering (79) and Camden (75) also significant beneficiaries.