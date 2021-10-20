More than 150,000 living in ‘dangerously under-regulated’ exempt accommodation, research finds

Freedom of Information (FOI) data obtained by Crisis has revealed that 153,701 households in Britain are being housed by the exempt accommodation sector, which has recently come under increased scrutiny from the English regulator.

This number is 62% higher than the 95,149 people living in exempt accommodation in 2016, the data obtained from the Department for Work and Pensions found.

Exempt accommodation is used to house people with support needs, such as people who have recently left prison, fled domestic abuse or been homeless.

This type of housing is ‘exempt’ from the usual caps on Local Housing Allowance, meaning providers can charge higher rents that are covered 100% by the government through housing benefit.

In order to charge higher rents, providers must provide a loosely defined level of support, however Crisis said a “lack of meaningful oversight and regulation” of the sector means many providers are “abusing the system for financial gain”.