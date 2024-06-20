Its latest fire safety survey of buildings 11 metres or taller in the sector found that of those 1,820 buildings, 27% have remediation plans that are “unclear or incomplete” for addressing life-critical fire safety (LCFS) defects related to the external wall system.

This is a decrease of 2% compared with December and amounts to 491 buildings.

Some of the reasons landlords gave for this included “being in negotiations with developers over covering the costs of necessary remediation works, prioritising works on higher-risk buildings and working with consultants to complete these assessments”.