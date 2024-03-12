More than 20 Scottish firms win place on £100m refurbishment framework

The Refurbishment and Modernisation framework, known as RM3, saw a “highly competitive” application process after not-for-profit organisation Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) invited businesses across Scotland to tender for works.

Successful applicants can now bid for contracts under the scheme worth a total of £100m.

Those awarded places cover several regions, including Eastern Scotland, West Central Scotland, Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, East and North Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, and Highlands and Islands.