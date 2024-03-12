More than 20 Scottish firms win place on £100m refurbishment framework

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More than 20 Scottish firms have been given places on a £100m framework to improve public sector buildings and social housing stock in Scotland.
The Refurbishment and Modernisation framework, known as RM3, saw a “highly competitive” application process after not-for-profit organisation Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) invited businesses across Scotland to tender for works.
Successful applicants can now bid for contracts under the scheme worth a total of £100m.
Those awarded places cover several regions, including Eastern Scotland, West Central Scotland, Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, East and North Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, and Highlands and Islands.
The scheme, which is divided into five separate workstreams, will cover a wide variety of improvements, from kitchen and bathroom upgrades to electrical installations and painting and decorating.
It will also include environmental and external works, as well as support multi-disciplinary projects in areas such as roofing and mould-prevention measures.
Lesley Anderson, regional director at the SPA, said: “We’re constantly seeking ways to help further support the public sector in improving their homes and buildings while ensuring an environmental focus is at the heart of every step.
“This framework will empower councils, social landlords, the NHS, and various organisations to efficiently and cost-effectively maintain and upgrade buildings, ensuring they offer warm and comfortable living spaces.
“RM3 was created through extensive engagement and feedback from public sector organisations and supply chains while also gaining insight and knowledge achieved from the four other regions within our group, enabling us to understand requirements from both a local and national perspective.
“Each of our solutions delivers fantastic value and simplifies the procurement process for our partners. We have been fortunate with RM3 to be able to provide opportunities that not only offer financial advantages to a diverse array of firms but also boost local economies.
“This is a great opportunity for the appointed companies to contribute meaningfully to improving housing and building standards at a crucial time.”
It follows a similar announcement by regional procurement specialist EN:Procure last week that selected 27 firms as part of its multimillion-pound Gen-4 new build housing framework.
Appointed contractors will deliver design, site preparation, civil engineering, infrastructure and construction works on a raft of mainly social schemes.
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