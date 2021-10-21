More than 200 families evacuated from Afghanistan make homelessness applications in London amid ‘uncertainty’ over resettlement scheme

Councils are now calling on the government to close a “loophole” in the support package being offered to families evacuated from Afghanistan due to a lack of certainty over whether those who have been granted British citizenship are able to access this support.

In August, the UK government evacuated more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan after the sudden fall of the country’s government at the hands of the Taliban.

The majority of these people are currently living in “bridging hotels” that have been set up across the country as local authorities work to find more settled accommodation.

Afghan families can access settled accommodation via one of two schemes: the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), which is for those who have worked with the UK in Afghanistan, and the Afghan citizens’ resettlement scheme (ACRS), which is for “vulnerable” groups such as women and pro-democracy campaigners.

Councils receive additional government funding for each household they support through these schemes to pay for things including education, health and English-language support.

Additional funding has also been given to local authorities to ensure families housed under these schemes are not hit by the benefit cap.