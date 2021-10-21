More than 200 families evacuated from Afghanistan make homelessness applications in London amid ‘uncertainty’ over resettlement scheme

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London boroughs have received more than 200 homelessness applications from families evacuated from Afghanistan, with almost 90% of applications coming from families with British nationals.
Councils are now calling on the government to close a “loophole” in the support package being offered to families evacuated from Afghanistan due to a lack of certainty over whether those who have been granted British citizenship are able to access this support.
In August, the UK government evacuated more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan after the sudden fall of the country’s government at the hands of the Taliban.
The majority of these people are currently living in “bridging hotels” that have been set up across the country as local authorities work to find more settled accommodation.
Afghan families can access settled accommodation via one of two schemes: the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), which is for those who have worked with the UK in Afghanistan, and the Afghan citizens’ resettlement scheme (ACRS), which is for “vulnerable” groups such as women and pro-democracy campaigners.
Councils receive additional government funding for each household they support through these schemes to pay for things including education, health and English-language support.
Additional funding has also been given to local authorities to ensure families housed under these schemes are not hit by the benefit cap.
Despite this additional support, councils in London have received 204 homelessness applications from Afghan evacuee families as of 7 October.
According to figures obtained by London Councils, 89% of these applications were made by families with British nationals as it is currently not clear whether councils will be able to support these families through the schemes for Afghan families.
Darren Rodwell, deputy chair of London Councils and executive member for housing and planning, said: “These families have gained British citizenship through their work with the army yet are currently not eligible for any support from the ARAP and ACRS schemes, despite having been in exactly the same horrific situation as Afghan citizen families.”
While families who were evacuated from Afghanistan are entitled to apply for homelessness support from their local council, the support being offered via the ARAP and ACRS schemes is more comprehensive than the standard homelessness system that would see families moved into the boroughs’ own temporary accommodation.
Mr Rodwell said councils are currently unable to give these British national families, who are currently being put up in the bridging hotels, certainty over their long-term entitlements.
He warned that “a significant number of families could become homeless and end up living in temporary accommodation, without access to additional funding for housing” and urged the government to “close this loophole and give these families the support they so clearly need”.
According to London Councils, more than 3,000 bed spaces have been procured across bridging hotels in the capital, the majority of which are in central London.
Mr Rodwell warned how “challenging” it is for families to live in these hotels and said many are living across separate rooms, “which creates care and safeguarding issues”.
He also warned that the bridging hotels in London are located in areas that “do not have enough capacity in key services, such as GP surgeries and schools, for the number of families now living there”.
A government spokesperson said: “Through the effort and support of local councils, thousands of people were swiftly evacuated by our Armed Forces and have now been warmly welcomed to the UK and are being provided with permanent homes as quickly as possible.”
“Those resettling here have access to essential provision, healthcare, education and Universal Credit, while we arrange further wrap-around support to enable these families to build a successful life in the UK.”
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