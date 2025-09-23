More than 200 social homes approved for green belt site in Northern Ireland

Council officers had urged refusal of both developments for a raft of reasons, including a lack of “overriding reasons” to overcome strict planning controls in the area, such as the green belt designation and the site location outside the city’s development limits.

Derry City and Strabane District Council granted outline approval to build 120 and 86 houses in two neighbouring social housing schemes off Corrody Road in the local authority area at a planning meeting this month.

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive also declined to support the plans as it said the area’s housing need would be met in future years by its own schemes within the city and claimed building homes on the unzoned site could “set a negative precedent in this area”.

But the two developers involved in the schemes, Contract Ground Services and PJD Construction London, argued that other sites in the city will not deliver homes quickly enough to meet current need and cited figures showing that more than 200 households are waiting for social housing in the local area.

They claimed that apartments being built in the centre would also not be suitable for young families on the waiting list, and the council’s proposed solution would be relocating vulnerable families to the other side of the city.