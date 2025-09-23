More than 200 social homes approved for green belt site in Northern Ireland

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More than 200 social houses will be built on green belt land in Northern Ireland after councillors went against the recommendation of officials, citing the local area’s huge housing need.
Derry City and Strabane District Council granted outline approval to build 120 and 86 houses in two neighbouring social housing schemes off Corrody Road in the local authority area at a planning meeting this month.
Council officers had urged refusal of both developments for a raft of reasons, including a lack of “overriding reasons” to overcome strict planning controls in the area, such as the green belt designation and the site location outside the city’s development limits.
The Northern Ireland Housing Executive also declined to support the plans as it said the area’s housing need would be met in future years by its own schemes within the city and claimed building homes on the unzoned site could “set a negative precedent in this area”.
But the two developers involved in the schemes, Contract Ground Services and PJD Construction London, argued that other sites in the city will not deliver homes quickly enough to meet current need and cited figures showing that more than 200 households are waiting for social housing in the local area.
They claimed that apartments being built in the centre would also not be suitable for young families on the waiting list, and the council’s proposed solution would be relocating vulnerable families to the other side of the city.
Christopher Jackson, a member of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee, argued that the schemes met exception tests to policies such as the green belt designation because of the area’s significant housing need.
He also claimed that the land did not meet the characteristics of a rural setting, meaning these refusal reasons would be irrelevant.
“We’re in a housing crisis, we have huge capacity constraints,” he told councillors. “So when there [are] opportunities we should be looking outside the box and grabbing them with both hands.”
Councillors agreed to grant the sites outline permission almost unanimously, but added in a condition that the end user of the homes must be a social housing provider, following debate about the extent to which housing provider APEX backed the plans.
The decision comes after figures showed there were no new build social housing starts in Northern Ireland in the second quarter of this year, though pipelines show housing associations in the country are planning to start more than 8,000 social homes in the next three years.
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