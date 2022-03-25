More than 200 social homes approved in west London

A planning committee backed the council’s plans for 209 new homes as part of the redevelopment of an estate in Brentford, made up of Charlton House, Albany House and Osier Court.

The new development will be 100% affordable, providing 202 (97%) social rent homes and seven (3%) intermediate rent homes.

The approved plans include demolishing the three buildings on the site and replacing them with five blocks of one to eight storeys, resulting in an uplift of 118 homes.