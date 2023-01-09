More than 24,000 disabled people on housing waiting lists in Scotland, figures show

Data obtained by the party under Freedom of Information (FOI) requests revealed that there are at least 24,209 disabled people on councils’ housing waiting lists, up from 9,714 in 2017.

However, only 23 out of Scotland’s 32 councils responded to the FOI requests, prompting the Scottish Conservatives to claim that the extent of the problem is bigger.

Miles Briggs, the party’s shadow cabinet secretary for social justice, housing and local government, said: “The SNP have a shameful record on social housing and these shocking statistics show that it is the most vulnerable who are suffering as a result of it.”