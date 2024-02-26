Of the outstanding category one hazards found by the London council, which as assessed by the housing health and safety rating system (HHSRS) “pose a serious and immediate risk to health”, have been reduced to 300 in the six months since the survey.

“Works are ongoing to access the remaining homes so the works can be completed. Rectification works will improve the council’s decency levels and significantly reduce the none-decency levels,” the report said.

The council commissioned Savills to undertake a stock condition survey of all its homes in March 2022. Prior to this, it had not undertaken a comprehensive survey in 11 years.

The main purpose of the survey was to understand the work required to maintain the council’s housing to the regulatory standards, such as the Decent Homes Standard, over the next 30 years.

The survey also identified cases of damp and mould which residents had not previously reported.