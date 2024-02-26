You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A major stock condition survey commissioned by Lambeth Council uncovered 2,595 of the most dangerous category one hazards, according to a new report from the local authority.
Of the outstanding category one hazards found by the London council, which as assessed by the housing health and safety rating system (HHSRS) “pose a serious and immediate risk to health”, have been reduced to 300 in the six months since the survey.
“Works are ongoing to access the remaining homes so the works can be completed. Rectification works will improve the council’s decency levels and significantly reduce the none-decency levels,” the report said.
The council commissioned Savills to undertake a stock condition survey of all its homes in March 2022. Prior to this, it had not undertaken a comprehensive survey in 11 years.
The main purpose of the survey was to understand the work required to maintain the council’s housing to the regulatory standards, such as the Decent Homes Standard, over the next 30 years.
The survey also identified cases of damp and mould which residents had not previously reported.
Lambeth aimed to get all of its stock surveyed; it achieved 85%, which is above the London average of 80%. It plans to survey the remaining homes that were not accessed over the next 18 to 24 months.
Savills has worked with the council to identify the costs of meeting its net zero aims. When Lambeth declared a climate emergency in 2019, it set a target of reducing its carbon footprint to zero by 2030.
However, it admitted in 2022 that its own analysis “suggests that as a borough we are still not on track to meet net zero by 2050, let alone 2030”.
Savills has assessed that for the council to achieve zero carbon within 30 years, an investment of around £603m is needed and “far greater investment if the council wishes to achieve this sooner”.
Of the severe HHSRS cases, the majority were related to a lack of working carbon monoxide detection, damp and mould, followed by electrical hazards such as broken sockets or cracked switch plates.
Significant levels of damp and mould were detected in some homes that also contributed to the HHSRS failures. There is an ongoing works programme tackling those specific cases, according to the report.
The survey revealed a non-decency rate of 22%, more than twice the average in English council homes.
But the council found 50% of that non-decency was attributed to HHSRS failures, which have been or are being actioned.
According to the report: “The survey found evidence of considerable investment by Lambeth in its varied and ageing housing stock over a decade and more, to both maintain compliance and improve the homes for our residents.
“Many of our estates and street properties have benefited from improvement works under the Lambeth Housing Standard (LHS) programme, such as kitchen and bathroom replacements, electrical, heating, lifts and roof replacements, which were all noted in the survey.
“It was also noted that fire safety works such as doors and retrofitting have been completed.
“The findings of the survey also confirm that there will continue to be a need for substantial financial investment in our housing stock in future decades to improve and maintain decency.”
Maria Kay, cabinet member for housing and homelessness at Lambeth Council, said: “The stock condition survey is being used to ensure council housing in Lambeth is maintained to a decent standard over the next 30 years.
“The survey has also guided immediate work to fix problems at people’s homes allowing the council to make 2,200 improvements by removing safety hazards, including damp and mould.
“We have worked hard to improve performance when it comes to housing repairs, to improve our communication with our tenants and are lobbying the government to provide the funding needed to both maintain these homes and build the extra council housing we so desperately need.”
Lambeth Council recently told Inside Housing that it was “working with residents” after claims that it hiked bills for heat network users by 350% and threatened those who could not pay with eviction.
It is also working with the ombudsman to improve complaint-handling following an inspection.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly council focus round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories