The letter has been written in the hope of securing support for the hundreds of thousands of low-income households who are expected to struggle to heat their homes again this winter #UKhousing

Signatories to the letter include Riverside, Clarion, Places for People, L&Q, Peabody, all members of the G15 London landlords and members of the Homes for the North group.

The letter has been sent to two ministers within the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) in the hope of securing support for the hundreds of thousands of low-income households who are expected to struggle to heat their homes again this winter.

The letter reads: “We appreciate the support the government offered to our customers last winter through schemes such as the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) and Energy Bill Support Scheme (EBSS).

“We further appreciate the government’s increased cost of living payments which will help millions of households this year.

“However, looking ahead, we are very concerned about the University of York’s analysis for the Child Poverty Action Group that an estimated 1.7 million households are living in fuel poverty and expected to miss out on the support available because they are not registered for benefits.

“Utility bills will remain unaffordable for many households this winter unless more is done. Experts have said that from the end of this year people would be paying roughly what they did last winter, because while prices are cheaper the £400 EBSS discount from the government would no longer be available.”

The press release on behalf of the signatories highlighted how a typical household will pay £2,074 a year for gas and electricity from July, just £426 a year less than currently, after the regulator cut the energy price cap for England, Scotland and Wales.

With the £400 EBSS discount now scrapped, many customers will end up paying roughly the same.

The call for support comes after the UK’s energy regulator announced last week that it was seeking views on plans for heat networks in the UK to be regulated by Ofgem for the first time.