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More than 3,000 children in care in England have been moved over 100 miles from their communities, according to government data.
The moves can be as far as another country, with young people being sent to live in children’s and foster homes in Wales and Scotland.
The data was published in response to parliamentary questions submitted by Jake Richards, Labour MP for Rother Valley.
It showed that the number of children living 50 miles from home rose from 6,850 to 7,350 between 2020 and 2024, a 7% increase.
The number of children living more than 100 miles from home went from 2,920 to 3,120 – a 7% increase.
Overall, 9% of all children in care are living 50 miles from home and 4% of children are living 100 miles from home.
The number of children living in England who were moved out of the country, mostly to Wales and Scotland, increased by 9%.
Mr Richards submitted the questions ahead of the second reading of his private member’s bill – the Looked After Children (Distance Placements) Bill – which was debated at the end of March.
The bill links with the Become charity’s Gone Too Far campaign, which is calling for clear data-collection and reporting from government on why children are being moved miles from home.
It also calls for national and local strategies to make sure the right homes are in the right places to keep children in care close to their family, friends, school and community.
Mr Richards said: “Every child deserves stability, security and the opportunity to thrive. Too many children in care are being placed far from their families, schools and support networks, making it harder for them to feel settled and supported.
“This bill is about ensuring that local authorities prioritise keeping children as close to home as possible and, crucially, begin to plan so that children can remain closer to home in the future.”
Katharine Sacks-Jones, chief executive of Become, a charity for children in care and young care leavers, said: “It’s unacceptable that we’ve reached a situation where more children than ever are living more than 100 miles from everything they know because of a failure to provide suitable homes locally.
“We must act now to reverse this trend.”
She said the moves “often happen without warning and sometimes multiple times a year”, leaving children “far from friends, brothers and sisters, school and college and feeling lonely and isolated”.
“This only leads to greater risk of exploitation or going missing, with real consequences for their lives and futures,” Ms Sacks-Jones said.
She added: “The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, currently passing through parliament, does not properly address the issue of improving sufficiency.
“We need a national commitment and strategy so that all children in care have a safe and suitable home in the right area and get the love and stability they deserve.”
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Department for Education have been contacted for comment.
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