New research by the Learning Disability and Autism (LDA) Housing Network sets out a series of recommendations for government, local authorities and providers of supported housing in England.

It also identified the housing and funding needed to provide long-term supported housing provision, delivered as part of a well-regulated and sustainably funded sector.

The report found that the number adults with learning difficulties and autistic people requiring care and support is expected to increase by nearly 20,000 over the next 15 years.

This will amount to between 1,800 and 2,300 new homes needed in England over that period, at a cost of £304m a year.