More than 40% of respondents claim landlords charge them for services that do not apply to their home or estate

The research, which was published in collaboration with Find Others, the campaign group, surveyed the perception and impact of service charges among residents.

An analysis of the 570 responses to the research, which was conducted via an online survey, revealed that almost 90% of respondents experienced charges they believe were too high for the services provided.

More than 70% believed they had been charged for services that had not been provided to an acceptable standard, while 44% claimed they had been charged for a service that did not apply to them at all.

Around one-third of respondents said receipts or invoices were missing from their invoice packs, and more than 15% found duplicate invoices or receipts.