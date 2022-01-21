More than 40% of social landlords unable to provide any emissions data, analysis finds

More than 40% of social landlords are unable to provide any data on their greenhouse gas emissions, according to new research.
A report by research consultancy HouseMark has used data from 51 social landlords to develop an environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmark for the housing sector.
The data comes from the 51 early adopters of the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS), a reporting framework that aims to unify the way registered providers present ESG factors in their businesses, therefore making this information more accessible to investors.
It covers 48 criteria across ESG, such as zero-carbon targets, affordability, safety, and resident voice.
Using data covering 2020-21, HouseMark highlighted the landlords’ combined performance in areas such as staff pay, energy performance of homes and boardroom diversity.
In environment, 41% of those surveyed were unable to provide any figures with regards to their greenhouse gas emissions and just over a fifth had no plan to include building materials in their waste management strategy.
In contrast, 43% of landlords were able to provide a full breakdown of figures for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.
Scope 1 emissions cover direct emissions from a company’s owned assets, Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from purchased electricity and heat, and Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that occur in a company’s supply chain.
The data collected by HouseMark found that social landlords emit 1.5 tonnes of CO2 per unit.
Meanwhile, 29% of social homes had an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of D of lower, however 100% of new social homes had a minimum EPC rating of C.
Improving the building fabric and components of existing homes was the top energy-efficiency action undertaken in the past year, followed by strategic and financial planning.
In social, the key ways in which landlords said they were reducing the impact of fuel poverty on residents include improving efficiency of existing homes, raising awareness around energy use and financial support for tenants.
When it comes to building safety and quality, only 35% had a gas service safety certificate in place for all homes and 23% of respondents did not have a fire risk assessment in place for all homes.
Formal groups are the most popular way for residents to hold management to account, with more than nine in 10 going down this route. While just 18% use the National Housing Federation’s (NHF) Together with Tenants initiative, which was designed to improve relationships between residents and management.
In March last year, Catherine Ryder, director of policy and research at the NHF, told Inside Housing that the initiative had made a “tangible difference” since its launch a few months earlier.
In response to the report’s findings, Ms Ryder said NHF was pleased with the take up of the scheme, which represented around two million homes.
She added: “It’s encouraging to hear that many organisations have put formal groups and arrangements in place to enable residents to hold their housing association to account. We expect many of these organisations will also be Together with Tenants adopters and the two are absolutely not mutually exclusive.”
Under governance, just over 80% are paying the real living wage to all employees and 16% of respondents are still not reporting gender pay data at their organisation.
Diversity at board level was unrepresentative as no respondents reported someone with a disability on their board, compared to 54% of tenants, and just 9% identified as Black, Asian and minority ethnic, compared with 19% of tenants.
HouseMark found that four out of five housing associations are using the NHF’s Code of Governance and most are either now compliant with the 2020 version or are transitioning from the 2015 code.
Of those, 98% achieved the top governance rating.
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