More than 400 residents evacuated from tower block due to fire and structural risks

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Bristol City Council has evacuated hundreds of residents from a tower block after a survey found fire safety and structural issues.
The council began evacuating Barton House yesterday evening, immediately after it declared a major incident.
Building surveys on three of 98 flats in the 65-year-old tower block in Barton Hill on the edge of the city centre indicated that, in the event of a fire, explosion or large impact, there was a risk to the structure of the building.
The block, completed in 1958, has recently been subject to a number of surveys to assess options for the future of the building, due to its age and method of construction.
Bristol does not believe there is any evidence to suggest the issues identified in Barton House are present elsewhere, although the council said it does regularly survey its estate as it works to meet its regulatory requirements.
The council explained that its officers were contacting all tenants in the block to advise that they stay with friends and relatives for a short period of time while further survey work and analysis were undertaken.
For those who cannot stay with friends and family, a temporary rest centre has been put in place while alternative arrangements are made.
Based at the Tawfiq Masjid and Centre, there are beds, food and drink that are being made available.
The length of this temporary arrangement is dependent on a further survey of the building, which the council said is being arranged as soon as possible.
Bristol plans to update residents on the establishment of additional rest centres and support arrangements.
In a statement, the council said: “Tenant safety is the number-one priority for the council’s housing team. The cautious approach being taken to Barton House is to ensure that no unnecessary risk is taken with the well-being of those who live there.
“No evidence has been presented to suggest there is any immediate risk to health and life. The further planned survey is designed to provide all the information needed to fully assess the building structure.”
The council said its officers had also been in touch with Avon Fire and Rescue Service, which described their approach as “proportional”.
Residents are being advised to follow the local authority’s social media channels and keep mobile phones nearby to receive further updates from its housing team.
Kye Dudd, the council’s cabinet member for housing services and energy, told BBC Radio Bristol this morning the structural defects were highlighted in a report on Monday evening.
By 2pm Tuesday afternoon, the council had taken the decision to evacuate the block.
He added: “I had a briefing on Monday where the report from the structural engineer was presented to me and it looked really bad.
“I said we needed to prepare for a potential emergency evacuation, but we also had to seek further advice from the fire brigade.
“The following day we had another meeting with all the extra information and we had some prep in terms of where we would potentially move people.
“We had to take the decision with the information we had in front of us, as the safety with residents is paramount and we can’t take the risk on that.”
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