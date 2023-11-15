More than 400 residents evacuated from tower block due to fire and structural risks

Bristol City Council has evacuated hundreds of residents from a tower block after a survey found fire safety and structural issues #UKhousing

Bristol does not believe there is any evidence to suggest the issues identified in Barton House are present elsewhere, although the council said it does regularly survey its estate as it works to meet its regulatory requirements.

The block, completed in 1958, has recently been subject to a number of surveys to assess options for the future of the building, due to its age and method of construction.

Building surveys on three of 98 flats in the 65-year-old tower block in Barton Hill on the edge of the city centre indicated that, in the event of a fire, explosion or large impact, there was a risk to the structure of the building.

The council explained that its officers were contacting all tenants in the block to advise that they stay with friends and relatives for a short period of time while further survey work and analysis were undertaken.

For those who cannot stay with friends and family, a temporary rest centre has been put in place while alternative arrangements are made.

Based at the Tawfiq Masjid and Centre, there are beds, food and drink that are being made available.

The length of this temporary arrangement is dependent on a further survey of the building, which the council said is being arranged as soon as possible.

Bristol plans to update residents on the establishment of additional rest centres and support arrangements.

In a statement, the council said: “Tenant safety is the number-one priority for the council’s housing team. The cautious approach being taken to Barton House is to ensure that no unnecessary risk is taken with the well-being of those who live there.