More than 43,000 Scottish people homeless during Christmas 2021

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More than 43,000 Scottish people were homeless during Christmas in 2021, it has emerged.
A parliamentary question submitted by the Scottish Liberal Democrats revealed that on 25 December 2021, there were 25,458 live homelessness applications, covering just over 29,000 adults and nearly 14,000 children.
The local authority with the highest number of homelessness applications was Edinburgh, with 5,470 live applications covering 6,532 adults and 3,379 children.
Glasgow, Fife, and West Lothian councils also each recorded more than 2,000 homeless people.
In response to the figures, the party is calling on the Scottish government to build 60,000 affordable homes to help address homelessness, including 40,000 for social rent.
The party also asked the government to bring forward new legislation that would strengthen the duties on public bodies to prevent homelessness, as well as offer renovation loans to bring derelict homes back into use.
Paul McGarry, housing and homelessness spokesperson at Scottish Liberal Democrat, who was made homeless himself at 16, said: “At Christmas time most of us take for granted that we will be comfortable and secure with a roof over our heads.
“These figures show that tens of thousands of Scots are not so lucky. Many will be trapped in unstable situations, sofa-surfing or even living on the streets.”
He stated that temporary council accommodation is “more stretched than ever”.
He added: “Living without a secure home takes a huge toll on people’s mental and physical health. It also sets back children’s development in a way that can leave them worse off for life.
“After a decade and a half in charge, the SNP [Scottish National Party] have barely made a dent.”
Mr McGarry also said: “It’s time to get to work building thousands more social homes across Scotland, offering new help to renovate loans to bring derelict homes back into use and strengthen our commitment to ending homelessness across Scotland.”
A Scottish government spokesperson said: “Scotland has some of the strongest homelessness legislation in the world and key national bodies in the homelessness sector support the joint Scottish government/COSLA [Convention of Scottish Local Authorities] ‘Ending Homelessness Together’ action plan.
“We are introducing new homelessness prevention duties in the forthcoming housing bill and we continue to support local authorities to develop Housing First programmes.
“A recent evaluation of Scotland’s Housing First pathfinder programme saw 579 people with experience of homelessness and multiple disadvantage receive keys to a new home and a new life.
“Our latest annual progress report shows that the number of people sleeping rough in Scotland continues to fall.
“We have taken important steps towards strengthening rights for tenants and preventing homelessness, and Scotland has led the way in the delivery of affordable housing across the UK.”
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