More than 43,000 Scottish people homeless during Christmas 2021

A parliamentary question submitted by the Scottish Liberal Democrats revealed that on 25 December 2021, there were 25,458 live homelessness applications, covering just over 29,000 adults and nearly 14,000 children.

The local authority with the highest number of homelessness applications was Edinburgh, with 5,470 live applications covering 6,532 adults and 3,379 children.

Glasgow, Fife, and West Lothian councils also each recorded more than 2,000 homeless people.

In response to the figures, the party is calling on the Scottish government to build 60,000 affordable homes to help address homelessness, including 40,000 for social rent.

The party also asked the government to bring forward new legislation that would strengthen the duties on public bodies to prevent homelessness, as well as offer renovation loans to bring derelict homes back into use.