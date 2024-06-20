More than 50 organisations call on leaders to take urgent action on homelessness

More than 50 organisations have signed a letter calling on whoever forms the next government to take “urgent action” to reduce homelessness and rough sleeping #UKhousing

They wrote: “We are writing to you as a collection of the country’s leading homelessness organisations to ask you to take urgent action to reduce homelessness and rough sleeping should your party form the next government.

Homeless Link, the National Housing Federation, Crisis and Shelter are among the organisations calling on leaders to prioritise addressing homelessness in the next parliament, to create a long-term plan for housing, and to build 90,000 social homes per year to address the crisis.

“Everyone needs a safe space to live and the support they need to keep it. No one should have to experience the hardship and indignity of homelessness.”

The letter highlights that rough sleeping rose by 27% in 2023 and 60% over the past two years.

They wrote: “Meanwhile, a record number of people including over 145,000 children are currently experiencing homelessness, trapped living in temporary accommodation often in squalid and overcrowded conditions.

“These are people let down by systems that should protect them, unable to achieve their potential, their lives blighted by insecurity.”

The organisations said that the homelessness sector has “contracted significantly” at the same time.

The latest research from Homeless Link found that the number of bed spaces for people experiencing single homelessness has decreased by 26% since 2010.