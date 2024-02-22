More than 500 buildings with ‘life-critical’ defects have no clear remediation plan

The Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) second fire safety survey found 1,952 blocks that are 11 metres or taller have been identified by landlords with life-critical fire safety (LCFS) defects related to the external wall system.

Of these, 29% have remediation plans that are “unclear or incomplete”, the report said. This equates to 566 buildings.

“Reasons for this include landlords being in negotiations with developers over covering the costs of necessary remediations and working with consultants to complete these assessments,” the regulator’s report said.

The G15 has previously forecast that building safety costs among its members will hit £3.6bn by 2036.