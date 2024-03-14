The CMA took action against eight firms, which means more than 500 leaseholders will no longer be subject to terms that cause their ground rents to double in price.

These terms, which kick in every 10 to 15 years, can leave people trapped in homes they cannot sell or mortgage, and their property rights can be at risk if they fall behind on payments.

In England and Wales, most owner-occupied flats are owned on a long leasehold basis, while shared ownership properties are sold on a long lease.

Leasehold, traditionally used for flats but also applied to new build houses in recent years, means the deedholder does not own their home outright and must usually pay an annual ground rent to the freeholder.