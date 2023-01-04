More than 50,000 households threatened with homelessness due to no-fault evictions since government promised ban

According to the latest government figures, 52,800 households were threatened with homelessness due to a Section 21 notice between April 2019 and June 2022.

As part of sweeping reforms planned for the private rented sector, the government has planned to ban Section 21 evictions, also known as no-fault evictions.

Former prime minister Theresa May first proposed the ban in April 2019 in a bid to increase security for tenants and protect them from “unethical behaviour”.

Under current Section 21 eviction laws, landlords are able to give tenants as little as eight weeks’ notice to leave a property after a fixed-term contract has come to an end.

Under the new proposals, ministers plan to do this by moving tenants with an assured tenancy or assured shorthold tenancy to a “single system of periodic tenancies”.

Tenants will be required to give two months’ notice before leaving a tenancy and landlords will only be able to evict a tenant in “reasonable circumstances”, which will be defined in law.