More than 5,300 children in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland, new data shows

Of these, 3,385 are children aged nine and under, the Department for Communities (DfC) said in its homelessness bulletin.

The number of households living in temporary accommodation has also more than doubled since January 2019, rising from 2,065 to 4,908 in November 2024.

A total of 8,250 households presented to the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) as homeless between April and September, and 5,393 households were accepted as homeless.

Belfast had the highest rate, with 2,597 people presenting as homeless, followed by Derry City and Strabane District Council, with 960.