More than 5,300 children in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland, new data shows

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There are 5,378 children living in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland, a 121% increase since 2019, according to the latest homelessness data.
Of these, 3,385 are children aged nine and under, the Department for Communities (DfC) said in its homelessness bulletin.
The number of households living in temporary accommodation has also more than doubled since January 2019, rising from 2,065 to 4,908 in November 2024.
A total of 8,250 households presented to the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) as homeless between April and September, and 5,393 households were accepted as homeless.
Belfast had the highest rate, with 2,597 people presenting as homeless, followed by Derry City and Strabane District Council, with 960.
Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of non-profit organisation Homeless Connect, said: “In the run-up to the festive season, it should shock us all that more than 5,300 children are spending Christmas in temporary accommodation.
“I know that homelessness services that provide accommodation and support will do their very best to make this a happy time and ensure that no one goes without. However, understandably, what families really want is a home of their own.”
An NIHE spokesperson said: “Homelessness can have a profound effect on the lives of children and young people.
“For this reason, we have prioritised reducing the placement of children in hotels and B&Bs as much as possible and for the shortest periods possible.”
They said the “vast majority” of placements for households with children were in “single-let, ‘own-front-door’ properties”, but that 244 were in “non-standard accommodation” as of November 2024.
The DfC recently published a new housing supply strategy, outlining a need for 100,000 new homes to be built in Northern Ireland by 2039, including 33,000 social homes, as well as improving existing stock.
“We need long-term, committed investment in housing provision, in homelessness prevention and funding for key interventions to support people at the right time and in the right place,” Ms McCrudden said.
Gordon Lyons, the minister for communities, has announced an extra £3.7m to tackle homelessness.
“For years, we’ve been arguing for a step change in housing in Northern Ireland, and the announcement by the minister for communities of a new housing supply strategy is a very welcome start,” the NIHE spokesperson said.
“It commits all government departments to driving housing output and – importantly – commits to dedicated funding for homelessness prevention. Ring-fenced prevention funding is a cost-effective way to reduce demand by eradicating the risk of homelessness.
“We look forward to working with all government departments to ensure this strategy delivers safety and security of tenure for families in need across Northern Ireland.”
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