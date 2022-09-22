More than 6,000 social homes needed in Belfast in four years, says NIHE

According to its Belfast housing investment plan (HIP) 2022 annual update, which sets out investment progress and plans for the local area, 6,012 social homes will need to be built to keep up with targets.

The NIHE creates HIPs for each council every four years, setting out investment programmes and social housing need.

It has assessed that between 2021 and 2026, Belfast needs 6,125 new social homes.

However, only 113 social homes were completed during 2021-22 in the area.

The low figure was put down to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction sector.