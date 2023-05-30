More than 80% of households that switched to a heat pump are happy with their new system, the first large-scale survey of the technology has found #UKhousing

However even among those moving from gas boilers, 75% are as or more satisfied with their heat pump.

Nesta’s analysis also found that heat pump owners are particularly likely to prefer their heat pump if they previously used electric heating, oil or LPG boilers – with more than 80% as or more satisfied with their heat pumps.

It found that among people who have had a heat pump installed in their current home, 81% are as satisfied or more satisfied with heat pumps compared to their previous heating system.

Innovation charity Nesta conducted a survey of more than 2,500 domestic heat pump owners and over 1,000 domestic gas boiler owners in England, Scotland and Wales.

In a bid to reduce household emissions, the government is aiming to encourage the installation of 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028.

The technology – which is widely used in many countries but remains a fringe part of the UK market – works by taking heat from the air outside, or the ground, to be circulated around a central heating and hot water system.

But take-up in the UK has been sluggish, with only 55,000 pumps fitted in 2021. A £450m scheme offering £5,000 grants towards the cost of a heat pump has suffered from low interest.

One of the often cited barriers to wide-scale adoption of heat pumps is the UK’s predominance of poorly insulated Victorian properties and concerns that the pumps will be less efficient than gas, and therefore more expensive.

However Nesta’s analysis shows that heat pump satisfaction levels from households living in Victorian or older properties are similar (83%) to those in new builds.

Madeleine Gabriel, director of sustainable future at Nesta, said it was time to put to rest “outdated ideas” that older homes do not support heat pumps.

“The roll-out of heat pumps across all property types in Britain is proving that the age of your house doesn’t have to be a big factor when deciding whether to get a greener heating system,” she said.