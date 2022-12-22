More than £8.5m in funding announced to support homeless veterans

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More than £8.5m in funding has been announced by the government to support homeless veterans.
The funding will be provided to charities delivering services in more than 900 supported housing units in England, where specialist help for veterans – including with health, education and employment – are provided.
The money will also allow for the establishment of a new referral scheme – Op Fortitude – which will enable veterans at risk of homelessness to access supported housing and wrap-around specialist care.
Ahead of the funding, minister for veterans’ affairs Johnny Mercer worked with the veteran housing charity sector to establish a temporary referral scheme in England and Scotland for the Christmas period.
This scheme aims to ensure that no veteran who seeks support is homeless at Christmas.
Mr Mercer said the government remains “steadfastly committed” to ending veteran homelessness in 2023.
“No one, not least those who have served this country, should be homeless. That’s why today we are committing £8.5m in funding and supporting a dedicated pathway, set up in collaboration with our charity partners, so veterans can not only get the housing support they need this Christmas, but also the vital backing required to help them get on their feet again.”
Prime minister Rishi Sunak is also hosting an event at No 10 on Wednesday, to be attended by charities Riverside and Stoll, along with veterans who were previously homeless.
He will discuss how the government can best ensure that every veteran who needs support gets it.
Lee Buss-Blair, director of operations at Riverside and a member of the Veterans Advisory Board, said: “This funding will make a significant difference to the lives of vulnerable veterans.
“Not only will it support the government’s commitment to end veteran rough sleeping, but it will also provide organisations the resources to support veterans into work.
“Veterans have so much to offer employers and communities, and thanks to this funding, providers will be far better placed to support them to realise their potential.”
The government said the funding will ensure its pledge to end veteran rough sleeping within this parliament is delivered a year early.
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