More than £8.5m in funding announced to support homeless veterans

More than £8.5m in funding has been announced by the government to support homeless veterans #UKhousing

The money will also allow for the establishment of a new referral scheme – Op Fortitude – which will enable veterans at risk of homelessness to access supported housing and wrap-around specialist care.

The funding will be provided to charities delivering services in more than 900 supported housing units in England, where specialist help for veterans – including with health, education and employment – are provided.

Ahead of the funding, minister for veterans’ affairs Johnny Mercer worked with the veteran housing charity sector to establish a temporary referral scheme in England and Scotland for the Christmas period.

This scheme aims to ensure that no veteran who seeks support is homeless at Christmas.

Mr Mercer said the government remains “steadfastly committed” to ending veteran homelessness in 2023.

“No one, not least those who have served this country, should be homeless. That’s why today we are committing £8.5m in funding and supporting a dedicated pathway, set up in collaboration with our charity partners, so veterans can not only get the housing support they need this Christmas, but also the vital backing required to help them get on their feet again.”