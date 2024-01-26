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A new survey by national charity Shelter has brought to light the intense pressures associated with housing costs in England, as more than a fifth responded as struggling to meet rent and mortgage payments, and 40% fearing increasing difficulties as the year continues.
The research, commissioned by the charity in partnership with HSBC and conducted by YouGov, suggests that more than 19.7 million adults in England (66%) had serious concerns regarding housing in 2023.
A further 21% struggled to keep up with their mortgage or rent payments, and 39% reduced spending on essentials to prioritise housing costs.
One in 10 respondents fear eviction from their home. The poll also revealed the effect of worrying about these issues on daily life.
More than half of the respondents reported difficulty sleeping, and seven in 10 reported feelings of anxiety. Around half reported that their situation had left them feeling helpless.
Despite this, only 41% of respondents said they wanted to take action to reduce the strain they were under, and 30% said they did not know where to look for help.
As a result, Shelter and HSBC are urging anyone who is feeling overwhelmed by their housing problems to get in touch with an offer of free and expert advice.
Nadeem Khan, emergency helpline manager at Shelter, said: “The housing emergency can feel like a pressure cooker, and we know how easy it can be to feel overwhelmed, but our message is that you don’t have to face it alone.
“We saw how tough 2023 was for so many people, as housing costs kept rising and evictions surged. Now millions are stepping into 2024 with real worries about keeping hold of their home.
“Shelter is on the front line of the housing emergency, and we see the devastating impact this mounting pressure is having on people’s lives from sleepless nights to days filled with anxiety.
“The sooner people reach out for help the better, and so in partnership with HSBC UK we’re increasing support for people in immediate crisis as well as helping those at risk build a more secure future.”
Shelter, alongside other organisations in the sector, has long called for an end to Section 21 ‘no-fault’ eviction notices.
People who receive a Section 21 notice have two months to move out and their landlords do not have to give a reason for evicting them.
In September, research by Shelter found that private renters over the age of 55 are served with such a notice every 16 minutes, and further warned of a “sharp rise” in homelessness over the festive period.
A ban on no-fault evictions was first proposed in April 2019 by Theresa May when she was prime minister, and would mean that private landlords – including registered providers – will no longer be able to evict tenants for no reason.
But the government has since confirmed that it will not introduce the abolition of Section 21 until stronger possession grounds and a new court process is in place.
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