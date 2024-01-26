The research, commissioned by the charity in partnership with HSBC and conducted by YouGov, suggests that more than 19.7 million adults in England (66%) had serious concerns regarding housing in 2023.

A further 21% struggled to keep up with their mortgage or rent payments, and 39% reduced spending on essentials to prioritise housing costs.

One in 10 respondents fear eviction from their home. The poll also revealed the effect of worrying about these issues on daily life.

More than half of the respondents reported difficulty sleeping, and seven in 10 reported feelings of anxiety. Around half reported that their situation had left them feeling helpless.

Despite this, only 41% of respondents said they wanted to take action to reduce the strain they were under, and 30% said they did not know where to look for help.