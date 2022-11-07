More than a quarter of Londoners will struggle to meet mortgage payments

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More than a quarter of London homeowners said they will struggle to meet mortgage payments this winter after rates shot up, new YouGov polling has shown.
The City Hall-commissioned polling found that 26% of Londoners think they will struggle to meet mortgage payments in the next six months.
It comes after the Bank of England pushed up the cost of borrowing to 3% last week, in what was the biggest single interest rate rise since 1989.
At the same time it warned that the UK was facing the longest recession in 100 years.
Inflation is also at a 40-year high, leading to a cost of living crisis.
As mortgage rates spiral, mayor of London Sadiq Khan has called on the government to reintroduce a series of support schemes that will protect lower-income homeowners who are at risk of losing their homes.
City Hall analysis of Bank of England data from 2021 – the latest available – suggested that more than half of Londoners who had fixed-term mortgages at that time face their deals ending by the end of 2023.
This equates to around 400,000 households who could soon be facing dramatically higher mortgage costs due to increased interest rates.
The average rate for a two-year fixed-rate deal rose to 6.53% on 18 October 2022, the highest rate since August 2008.
Mr Khan has called for the same level of support seen in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, which avoided the high level of home repossessions seen in the early 1990s crash.
He said the government should reverse cuts to the Support for Mortgage Interest scheme, which in 2018 changed from a grant to an interest-bearing loan.
The scheme is designed to help protect claimants on qualifying benefits with mortgages from repossession when out of work, retired or sick. It does this by contributing towards the interest payments on the claimant’s mortgage and certain home loans.
The mayor said ministers should also explore making the scheme available to low-income homeowners who are not in receipt of benefits but are now facing unsustainable mortgage payments.
Mr Khan said the government should reinstate the Mortgage Rescue Scheme in England.
The scheme offers struggling households two routes, including the Mortgage to Rent scheme, which allows households to stay in their home by selling it to a social landlord and living as tenants.
Or they can become a shared owner through the Mortgage to Shared Equity scheme, where the government buys a stake in the property.
This scheme was abolished in 2014 and is currently only available in Scotland under the title of the Home Owners’ Support Fund.
Mr Khan has asked that government reinstates mortgage payment holidays, which were offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also said the government should consider reinstating the Homeowners Mortgage Support Scheme, which helped homeowners experiencing a temporary reduction in income by allowing them to defer part of their mortgage payments for up to two years.
The scheme was launched in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and ended in 2011.
Mr Khan said: “With remortgaging rates now hitting levels not seen in more than a decade due to the economic chaos created by this government, it is essential that ministers act to ensure Londoners do not pay the price by losing their homes.
“The measures I’ve set out today would be the right and proportionate approach to tackling a problem that is only going to become more significant and dangerous the longer ministers ignore it.”
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has been contacted for comment.
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