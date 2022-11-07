More than a quarter of Londoners will struggle to meet mortgage payments

The City Hall-commissioned polling found that 26% of Londoners think they will struggle to meet mortgage payments in the next six months.

It comes after the Bank of England pushed up the cost of borrowing to 3% last week, in what was the biggest single interest rate rise since 1989.

At the same time it warned that the UK was facing the longest recession in 100 years.

Inflation is also at a 40-year high, leading to a cost of living crisis.

As mortgage rates spiral, mayor of London Sadiq Khan has called on the government to reintroduce a series of support schemes that will protect lower-income homeowners who are at risk of losing their homes.