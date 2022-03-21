More than a third of tenants forced to use foodbanks during Universal Credit wait, survey finds

In a survey of 709 of its tenants in England and Scotland who have made a new Universal Credit claim since the start of the pandemic, Riverside found that 36% were forced to use foodbanks as they waited for payments.

The 56,000-home landlord found that 61% of respondents said the wait for their first payment had caused financial hardship, while 32% needed help from family or friends, and 9% resorted to loans from doorstep lenders.

Almost half (49%) said their debts had increased as a result of Universal Credit.

The findings come after the £20-per-week uplift to Universal Credit, which was first introduced at the start of the pandemic and amid soaring energy prices and the cost of living crisis, was scrapped in October last year.

Of the 92% who were aware of the £20 uplift being removed, 77% said they would be cutting spending on heating, and a similar percentage said they would be cutting spending on food and household essentials.