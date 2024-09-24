According to a recruitment and skills survey by social enterprise Public Practice, these goals can include meeting housing targets, reaching net zero, increasing opportunities for residents, and reducing poverty and inequality.

The government, which is aiming to deliver 1.5 million homes this parliament, is funding 300 new planning officer roles as part of its reforms.

However, Central London Forward, a sub-regional partnership of the 12 central London local authorities, is calling on the government to ensure there is “sufficient funding” for planning teams, and it said the allocated funding of £20m for planning officers is not enough.

The survey aims to understand the extent of the skills gap, recruitment and retention challenges, and issues surrounding placemaking capabilities in the public sector.

It found that around 70% of respondents had difficulty attracting qualified and skilled candidates to fill capacity gaps in their teams.