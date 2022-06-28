More than half of social tenants using credit to cover essential costs

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More than half of social housing residents have used credit or hire purchase to cover essential household costs, with 68% worried about meeting normal monthly living expenses “all or most of the time”.
These are the findings from the latest Resident Voice Index, completed with the help of the National Housing Federation (NHF), which analysed the impact of the cost of living crisis on more than 5,200 social tenants in an anonymous survey.
The survey showed the issues were starkest with the younger generation, with 82% of those under 35 reported being worried all the time or most of the time about meeting normal monthly living expenses.
“The survey makes it clear that households are having to make tough choices,” said Doug Sarney, project lead for the Resident Voice Index and director at MRI Software, the IT provider that runs the survey.
“Alongside over half of respondents reporting that they have had to use credit or deferred payment schemes to meet essential household costs, a further 20% considered doing so. We are seeing a ticking timebomb for households on the edge of coping.”
The survey results were discussed by a panel at the Housing 2022 conference in Manchester today.
“I think as organisations we have an absolute responsibility to talk to policymakers about the impact of government policy on this,” said Aileen Evans, chief executive of Grand Union Housing Group.
“What we should be doing is telling those stories using our data to report the impact of government policy on the ground, because that’s the only way we will make change.”
Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing, also called for policy changes, saying that “we’re not going to big society our way out of these issues”.
“We need to highlight that what we’re doing is trying to put a finger in the dike, to mix metaphors while we wait for the cavalry to come. And the cavalry is not community action. It’s government policy,” he said.
The panel discussed the impact of social housing rent increases in light of the issues, which could rise by as much as 12% next year if landlords impose the legal maximum.
Ms Evans said this was not an option for her organisation. “I’m not in this business to be levying 11% or 12% rent increases on people who are not able to make ends meet now,” she said.
“We are already looking at alternatives. I am not taking a paper to my board that is suggesting CPI [Consumer Prices Index] plus one, actually probably nowhere near that.”
Alistair McIntosh, chief executive of consultancy the Housing Quality Network, said that anyone expecting to impose full rent increases was “an absolute idiot”, but added that the sector will face severe funding challenges if it did not.
“We have seen business plans in which covenants are breached within two years if they don’t pass on CPI plus one increases. So, it is the proverbial rock and a hard place,” he said.
Mr McIntosh said legal changes could be introduced to allow organisations to run at a deficit without breaching loan covenants in order to allow them to limit the impact on residents.
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