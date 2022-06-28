More than half of social tenants using credit to cover essential costs

These are the findings from the latest Resident Voice Index, completed with the help of the National Housing Federation (NHF), which analysed the impact of the cost of living crisis on more than 5,200 social tenants in an anonymous survey.

The survey showed the issues were starkest with the younger generation, with 82% of those under 35 reported being worried all the time or most of the time about meeting normal monthly living expenses.

“The survey makes it clear that households are having to make tough choices,” said Doug Sarney, project lead for the Resident Voice Index and director at MRI Software, the IT provider that runs the survey.

“Alongside over half of respondents reporting that they have had to use credit or deferred payment schemes to meet essential household costs, a further 20% considered doing so. We are seeing a ticking timebomb for households on the edge of coping.”