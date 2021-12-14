More than one in 10 social rent homes breach Decent Homes Standard

The annual English Housing Survey found that despite more than one in 10 social rent homes breaching the standard, this was still far lower than other housing tenures, with 21% of private rented homes not meeting the standard, and 16% of owner-occupied homes failing to meet the standard.

According to the survey, the average rent in the social rent sector stood at £102 per week, compared to £198 per week in the private rented sector.

The rent gap is larger in London, with private renters in the capital paying almost three times the rent of the average social tenant.