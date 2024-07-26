More than three-quarters of funders to the sector believe the SRS has improved ESG reporting

The findings were revealed as part of the annual review of the SRS for social housing, which provides a framework to help housing providers to report on their ESG performance in a transparent, consistent and comparable way.

Since the SRS was created in 2020, a key aim has been to drive improvements on ESG performance.

The third annual review, which gathered responses from 98 housing providers and funders, found that progress is also being made on this front, with improvements in areas such as energy efficiency and equal pay.