More than two-thirds of residents vote in favour of £500m estate regeneration in Newham

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More than two-thirds of local people have backed a housing project in east London that could create hundreds of affordable homes.
Newham Council said that almost 70% of residents voted in favour of its Canning Town regeneration proposals.
This means the scheme will progress to submission of a formal planning application for up to 1,700 homes, half of which will be “genuinely affordable”.
A swathe of land between Barking Road and Vincent Street would be transformed under the plans, with new houses, flats and maisonettes as well as public spaces and community facilities.
The council said it was “carefully planning the new homes to combat the noise and air pollution from the A13”.
It added that the proposals included “celebrating the rich history of the area and its people in the names of streets and buildings, and with new public art”.
Rokhsana Fiaz, mayor of Newham, said she was “really pleased” with the outcome of the vote.
“The result shows we have the overwhelming backing of the community, who are ready to see positive change happen in a neighbourhood that has been left behind for too long,” she added.
“We will now get cracking with the improvements in the local area and building much-needed homes our people can afford.”
Ms Fiaz said that the council had worked “hand in hand with local residents” on the masterplan.
“We’ll be delivering 1,700 new homes, 50% of which will be genuinely affordable,” she added.
“There will be 500 new family homes with three bedrooms or more, and improved public realm including communal gardens and play spaces for everyone to enjoy.
“All the homes will be spacious and energy efficient as part of our just transition climate action plan, which will mean cheaper bills as well.”
Developer Berkeley Group secured planning approval in June for a scheme that will deliver up to 2,200 new homes in Newham, 166 of which will be for social rent.
The plans, approved by Newham Council, involve redeveloping the Bromley-by-Bow Gasworks and will include 166 social rent homes.
The redevelopment is being led by St William, a joint venture between Berkeley Group and the National Grid that was set up in 2014 to build new homes on redundant gas sites.
These plans follow a £1bn masterplan announced in February to redevelop and retrofit an estate in London that will deliver 2,152 homes.
Proposals for the Carpenters Estate in Stratford, to be delivered by Newham Council, were approved by the planning decisions committee of the London Legacy Development Corporation.
Following planning consent, the council will deliver the homes through Populo Living, its wholly owned housing company.
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