More than two-thirds of residents vote in favour of £500m estate regeneration in Newham #UKhousing

A swathe of land between Barking Road and Vincent Street would be transformed under the plans, with new houses, flats and maisonettes as well as public spaces and community facilities.

This means the scheme will progress to submission of a formal planning application for up to 1,700 homes, half of which will be “genuinely affordable”.

Newham Council said that almost 70% of residents voted in favour of its Canning Town regeneration proposals.

The council said it was “carefully planning the new homes to combat the noise and air pollution from the A13”.

It added that the proposals included “celebrating the rich history of the area and its people in the names of streets and buildings, and with new public art”.

Rokhsana Fiaz, mayor of Newham, said she was “really pleased” with the outcome of the vote.

“The result shows we have the overwhelming backing of the community, who are ready to see positive change happen in a neighbourhood that has been left behind for too long,” she added.

“We will now get cracking with the improvements in the local area and building much-needed homes our people can afford.”

Ms Fiaz said that the council had worked “hand in hand with local residents” on the masterplan.