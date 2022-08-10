Most systems ‘back to normal’ after cyberattack, says 40,000-home landlord

In an update, the 40,000-home landlord said that it has been opening up its systems in a “safe manner” over the past two weeks and that most of its services are “as they should be”, while staff now have access to its finance and resident systems.

The association’s lettings service is not yet fully operational, and it said that “for the time being” it is concentrating on completing repairs that were booked in or missed while its systems were offline, rather than taking new non-emergency requests.