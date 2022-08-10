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Most systems ‘back to normal’ after cyberattack, says 40,000-home landlord

News10.08.22by Grainne Cuffe

Midlands housing association Bromford has said that most of its services are back to normal after it was hit by a cyberattack last month, although it is still not taking new requests for repairs.

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LinkedIn IHMidlands housing association Bromford has said that most of its services are back to normal after it was hit by a cyberattack last month, although it is still not taking new requests for repairs #UKhousing

In an update, the 40,000-home landlord said that it has been opening up its systems in a “safe manner” over the past two weeks and that most of its services are “as they should be”, while staff now have access to its finance and resident systems. 

The association’s lettings service is not yet fully operational, and it said that “for the time being” it is concentrating on completing repairs that were booked in or missed while its systems were offline, rather than taking new non-emergency requests.

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Last month, Bromford revealed that it had been forced to “shut down its technology” after hackers tried to access its systems on 20 July

It meant that some of the landlord’s key services were shut down, including the systems it uses to contact residents and suppliers and to book appointments with tenants.

As a result, Bromford was taking calls only on its main switchboard and advised people to call only in cases of emergency, such as a danger to life or property.

Dan Goodall, chief information officer at Bromford, said: “Over the past two weeks we have been opening up our systems in a safe manner so we can return to our normal ways of working. 

“Most of our services are as they should be and colleagues now have access to our finance and customer systems.”

He said that tenants can continue to make payments and can contact the housing association via the live chat function on its website.

The incident follows a major cyberattack on Clarion in June, which affected its IT systems and phone lines.

The 125,000-home landlord, the largest in the UK, is still experiencing issues nearly two months later. 

Clarion said that its services will return gradually, as it will “take time to restore our systems in a safe and secure way”.

In an update in July, Clarion said there was “no evidence” that its residents’ passwords or information was accessed.

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East MidlandsHousing Association/RPLondonTechnologyWest Midlands
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