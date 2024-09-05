Move-on is the overlooked part of the homelessness system, and it needs to be fixed

Future plans need to consider the crucial steps that allow the system to function: addressing the often-overlooked lower-end ‘DSS friendly’ properties, the only option for single people move-on in the private rented sector. Addressing the barriers and blockages here is crucial, and the state and accessibility of that vital party of the system is not great, as highlighted in this report.

One of the key points that struck me as I read this report is the pent-up frustration and desire to speak out from organisations and individuals working to help individuals and clients to move on. It highlights the barriers they perceive on a daily basis, but sadly also their reluctance to complain too vociferously or formally go on the record, for fear of upsetting landlords and losing the only possible supply of housing they and their clients might have.

“The report highlights... their reluctance to complain too vociferously or formally go on the record, for fear of upsetting landlords and losing the only possible supply of housing they and their clients might have”

The report has given people and organisations a platform to tell the real story of what they face day in and day out. One of the things Commonweal wants to be able to do is use the privileged position and charitable resources available to us to shine a spotlight on areas of housing injustice that are too often overlooked, or in some cases, which are too unattractive for audiences to hear about – an inconvenient truth that ‘power’ does not want to address.

No Access, No Way Out highlights the less-heard-about struggles with landlords, and too often between organisations themselves (especially around payment of incentives to landlords), to secure move-on housing for the single homeless individuals they support. It also brings out the sense of frustration and shock at some of the conditions they have to accept with so few options available, as something is, heartbreakingly, better than nothing.