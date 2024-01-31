The LFB explained that its investigation team is at the scene and will remain there in the coming days to identify the cause of the fire. Initial reports can confirm that cladding was involved in the blaze.

Five adjoining blocks were also evacuated as a precaution, and all residents were accounted for following the evacuation and there were no reports of any injuries.

Mr Gardiner said: “Our worst fears have happened. The nightmare that residents have been living with has become a reality.”

“Octavia Housing, who manage the block, were repeatedly warned this could happen. Yet they sat on their hands and did nothing. This will be traumatic for all the residents who live in Elm Road.”

“Six years on from Grenfell, three years on from being advised the cladding was unsafe, Octavia has done nothing to remove the cladding or even make any attempt to advise residents trapped in their small flats when the work would commence or who would pay for it.

The MP also pointed out that on 2 November last year he called an urgent meeting with the landlord’s chief executive Sandra Skeete, after failing to get a response to numerous letters.

He added: “Octavia responded to me in December and said they were unable to share any information on the fire safety reports on the advice of their solicitors.”

A spokesperson for Octavia Housing said: “Petworth Court has a fire risk assessment, which has been shared with the London Fire Brigade, who we have been working with since last August to manage the building.

“The building has some external cladding in its construction, and we are working with the developer and our insurer to get this removed. There is a plan in place to address this which includes ongoing negotiations with the developer and our insurer as part of an arbitration process.

“Ensuring residents are safe in our homes is our primary concern and therefore completing these works is a priority. The safety of residents is paramount and the needs of those with vulnerabilities have been prioritised.”

The correspondence seen by Inside Housing identifies Vistry as the developer, which alongside the insurer is in discussions about where liability lies for the remedial work.

A Vistry spokesperson said: “We can’t comment on the specific details. However, we have been working with the building owner and will continue to do so to help ensure works are completed on site as necessary. We are continuing to engage with all parties as a matter of urgency to put in place the appropriate arrangements.”

Octavia said it has been working with Brent Council and other agencies to support residents, and those unable to return to the block have been provided with overnight hotel accommodation.

The LFB says it will remain at the scene in the coming days as investigations continue, and its community engagement team is also still at the scene and giving advice to residents.