MP Clive Betts to chair build-to-rent taskforce

The MP for Sheffield South East will lead a group of build-to-rent developers, operators, advisors and investors alongside trade bodies the British Property Federation (BPF) and the Association for Rental Living.

The taskforce will meet regularly over the next 18 months. As part of its work, it will consider a consumer code to improve the experience of tenants.

Membership of the taskforce includes representatives from large build-to-rent operators such as Goodstone, Long Harbour, Get Living, Grainger, Quintain, L&G, M&G and Touchstone.

Jennifer Murray, director of equity and partnerships at Homes England, is also on the panel, alongside agents JLL and Avison Young, planning consultancy Lichfields and former government chief planner Steve Quartermain.