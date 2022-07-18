MP criticises G15 landlord for repairs response on estate

A spokesperson for MTVH said: “All the people we provide homes for deserve to live somewhere that is safe, warm and dry.

“We have been working closely with residents and Lambeth Council for over 18 months to tackle the historic damp and mould issues we know there are with some homes at St Martin’s.

“This has seen independent inspections conducted, leading to significant investment and improvement works to 85 homes so far.

“Works have included internal insulation, ventilation improvements, balcony surface repairs, replacement fittings and others.

“We are committed to completing the remaining works and continue to encourage residents to come forward with any issues that they have with their homes, as well as conducting our own inspections of buildings.

“We are meeting with Ms Ribeiro-Addy MP in the coming weeks to discuss our shared commitment to ensuring people have the homes and services they need to live well.

“Feedback about issues that are being raised with her by MTVH residents is really important for us to receive, and we are committed to addressing any concerns she and residents may have.”

A spokesperson for Optivo said: “Over the past 18 months we’ve worked closely with Lambeth Council, Optivo residents and the TRA at St Martin’s Estate to understand the ongoing issues, agree improvements and keep everyone informed of progress.

“We’ve a positive relationship with Lambeth and local council members.

“We’ve already completed a programme to tackle issues of damp in a small number of homes.

“We continue to work closely with the TRA and our residents to prevent damp issues reoccurring.

“This year we’ve also started work on a comprehensive refurbishment of each of our blocks, including roof renewals and external decorations.

“Our relationships with Lambeth, the TRA and other St Martin’s landlords are very good.

“We meet regularly to agree longer-term collaborative solutions to improve the estate overall. This includes community investment and support.”

A Notting Hill Genesis spokesperson said: “We have a good relationship with Lambeth Council and have been working with them throughout the process of surveying homes at St Martin’s and carrying out required works. We have surveyed 154 social homes and carried out necessary repairs at 76 of them. We have also assisted leaseholders where issues were identified.”

Maria Kay, cabinet member for better homes and homelessness at Lambeth Council, said: “Over the last year I have worked incredibly hard to hold registered providers [RPs] to account regarding the treatment of their tenants.

“I met with [MTVH] to ensure that they changed their decision to evict their guardians during Christmas. I’ve been Intervening on severe disrepair cases or leaseholder issues ensuring the best outcomes for those residents on countless cases.

“It’s possible to make those changes and secure better outcomes for our residents because of the long-standing partnership work through the Lambeth Housing Partnership Forum that has enabled collaboration between the council and these registered providers.

“Although registered providers are independent organisations with their own and the council has no role in monitoring them, we have improved relationships with our RPs through a memorandum of understanding.

“By greater understanding of RPs and working together to escalate issues to relevant partners, we have started to see an improvement in performance and resolutions to common issues.

“The potential for enforcement action on the RPs was discussed last year, but the RPs have subsequently produced revised action plans for dealing with the repairs.”