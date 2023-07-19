MP names landlord in House of Commons for delay addressing ‘ruined’ flats

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An MP has named a social landlord in the House of Commons, claiming that it is refusing to address “ruined” flats.
Vicky Foxcroft, Labour MP for Lewisham, Deptford, said that Southern Housing was failing to act on what residents called a “ticking time bomb to see whose ceiling will collapse next”.
In the Commons earlier this month, Ms Foxcroft said: “Residents of Norfolk House, a block of flats in my constituency, have suffered burst pipes, dangerous cladding, sewage and hot water leaks which have ruined multiple flats.
“Residents have called it a ticking time bomb to see whose ceiling will collapse next. Both Galliard, the property developer, and Southern Housing, the housing association, are refusing to address these issues.”
Ms Foxcroft asked housing secretary Michael Gove if he would commit to investigating the case, “which has blighted the lives of residents for years”.
Mr Gove replied: “Of course we will, and both the housing association and the developer that she mentions have come to the attention of our department before. So I’m not surprised, but I am disappointed, and we will take action.”
A spokesperson for Southern Housing told Inside Housing: “This is Galliard’s responsibility and we continue to raise this issue at the highest level with them as we advocate on behalf of our residents.
“We met with the developer Galliard Homes on Friday [7 July] last week to agree an action plan that will fix the issues some residents are experiencing at Norfolk House.
“Additionally, we had our contractors in over the weekend and they were able to successfully carry out repairs at three properties and leave them in good order. Galliard’s contractors will be renewing the pipework from the communal areas to the HIUs (Heat Interface Units) in all remaining flats which require this work.
“The lead time for materials is around two to three weeks and we expect work to begin next month. We have informed all residents and will continue to keep them updated.”
Ms Foxcroft’s intervention came as the Housing Ombudsman launched a special investigation into Southern Housing after the landlord’s complaint-handling maladministration rate rose from 56% to 81% in the past year.
More than 70% of the 77,000-home association’s complaint-handling complaints have been upheld since 1 April 2021. There are also 50 open cases that have been assessed as high or medium risk, according to the ombudsman.
Inside Housing has spoken to leaseholders of a separate Southern Housing property, Bow River Village in east London, who claim that their reports to the landlord about a roof leak have gone unaddressed for 13 months.
The residents said they had lived with mould and damp patches for months. They said they raised a formal complaint in February 2023 but did not receive a response. They have since taken the issue up with the ombudsman and are considering legal action.
Last week roofers visited the site and inspected the roof and flats, but have not yet given an answer to the residents on how the leak will be fixed.
A spokesperson for Southern Housing told Inside Housing: “We’re doing everything we can to fix the roof leak at Bow River Village and remain in close contact with residents at the two affected homes.
“Our contractors have carried out repairs to the roof over the past 18 months, but it’s become apparent a long-term solution is required. We’ve met with the original developer of this building and they have agreed to do a more invasive investigation of the roof area next Wednesday [26 July].
“We will then discuss their findings and work with them to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. We met with our residents earlier this month and will continue to support and keep them updated about the progress being made. We’re working hard to resolve the root cause of water entering homes and causing the damp and mould problem in the corner of the kitchens.”
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