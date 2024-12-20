MP raises ‘extreme concerns’ as Dagenham fire victims face bills for old work

The Spectrum Building, a privately owned block of 60 flats, was consumed by fire in August. Demolition of the building began earlier this month.

Former residents have now received statements from the block’s managing agent suggesting that they will have to pay for service charge deficits from 2021 and 2022, which were only calculated after the fire.

One statement seen by Inside Housing suggests that a leaseholder will have to pay a total of £1,153 for her former one-bed flat, including deficits from 2021 and 2022. Former residents of a two-bed flat with a parking space are facing a bill of up to £2,130.

“Essentially, they have illegally charged a traumatised fire victim £1,500,” Sarah Williams, a leaseholder who watched her flat being demolished on 9 December, said.