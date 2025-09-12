MP steps up pressure on government to bring in independent oversight of Grenfell inquiry recommendations

An MP has stepped up pressure on the government to create an independent oversight mechanism for the roll-out of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations #UKhousing

Grenfell survivors called for a national oversight mechanism at an inquiry by the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) committee earlier this year.

She said: “The government should do the right thing and introduce this independent mechanism, which will help reduce the risk of future governments repeating the catastrophic mistakes which have seen so many lose their lives in tragedies from Hillsborough to the infected blood scandal, to the Grenfell Tower fire itself.”

Florence Eshalomi said it was “disappointing” that the government had not yet committed to creating a separate body that would implement all public inquiry proposals.

Ms Eshalomi, chair of the committee, and its other members endorsed these calls in a letter to the government in May, which set out their inquiry findings and recommendations.

In its response to the committee, sent in July and published this week, the government did not commit to setting up an independent monitor.

It hinted, however, that changes to how inquiry recommendations are rolled out could be brought in further down the line as part of an overhaul of the process.

The government wrote: “The Cabinet Office is leading work to consider how oversight of inquiry recommendations can be improved more broadly.

“Looking ahead, the government is actively exploring broader reforms to enhance transparency and accountability in how it responds to inquiry recommendations and as part of wider inquiries reform.

“This substantial programme of work, led by the Cabinet Office, aims to improve how we identify wrongs and uncover the truth more swiftly. While this work is still in its early stages, we will continue to keep the committee informed as it progresses.”