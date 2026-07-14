MPs call for ‘heritage-to-housing’ scheme and funding for vacant historic buildings to unlock 670,000 new homes

Ms Dinenage said private owners faced significant obligations to protect historic buildings. In comparison, “government departments are able to allow heritage assets to rot at public expense”.

She added: “All the time that the government allows our historic environment to continue to deteriorate, we risk losing out on not just links to our past, but on opportunities for economic growth and regeneration in our communities.”

The committee is calling for a change in the government’s approach, both to secure the long-term future of the historic environment and to unlock its full potential to support growth.

In addition to making the case for reforms to the planning process and launching a heritage-to-housing scheme, the report outlines recommendations related to improving financial support for old properties and tackling skills shortages in the heritage workforce.

It warns that the current VAT regime discourages repairs and re-use by making it more expensive than new construction, and calls for targeted relief for maintenance and conversion.

Funding for repairs to churches and other places of worship should also be maintained, the committee adds.

There needs to be a new commitment to promoting careers and boosting skills in the heritage sector, amid a warning that shortages in the workforce pose one of the most serious risks to the long-term protection of the UK’s built heritage.

In a new report, the National Audit Office warned that around 317,000 more construction workers are needed to achieve the government’s target of building 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament.

Julie Jones-Evans, chair of the Local Government Association’s (LGA) culture, tourism and sport committee, said: “It is a great shame that whilst we face a housing crisis, there are hundreds of thousands of historic buildings lying empty or under-used. This presents a real opportunity to tackle the chronic shortage of housing in this country.

“As discussed at the LGA’s annual conference last week, councils stand ready to work with [the] government and partners to help bring these back into use and give thousands of families a home.

“The committee is right to recognise the resourcing challenges and the need to tackle the shortage of skills in the heritage workforce. More investment in planning and conservation officers, particularly in rural and economically underperforming areas, would allow local government to accelerate planning work.

“As the report identifies, funding for built heritage is fragmented. Aligning the different funding streams would also mean existing funding can go further and have more impact on communities.”