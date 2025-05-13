MPs call for independent oversight to ensure Grenfell Inquiry recommendations are implemented

An open letter by the cross-party committee to deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner said the government should not be left “marking its own homework”.

Following an examination of the official response to the inquiry, the HCLG Committee found there were “significant risks” that the recommendations would not be followed without “independent oversight”.

Changes the government announced in its 80-page response, published in February, included the introduction of a single construction regulator and a planned review of the governance and oversight of tenant management organisations and ALMOs. This was alongside the publication of a green paper on construction products reform.

However, the government said the new construction regulator will not take on responsibility for testing and certifying construction products, falling short of the powers the inquiry said it should be granted.