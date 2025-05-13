MPs call for independent oversight to ensure Grenfell Inquiry recommendations are implemented

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The Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee is calling on the government to introduce an independent oversight body to guarantee that recommendations from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry are implemented.
An open letter by the cross-party committee to deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner said the government should not be left “marking its own homework”.
Following an examination of the official response to the inquiry, the HCLG Committee found there were “significant risks” that the recommendations would not be followed without “independent oversight”.
Changes the government announced in its 80-page response, published in February, included the introduction of a single construction regulator and a planned review of the governance and oversight of tenant management organisations and ALMOs. This was alongside the publication of a green paper on construction products reform.
However, the government said the new construction regulator will not take on responsibility for testing and certifying construction products, falling short of the powers the inquiry said it should be granted.
The government argued that it “would create a new conflict of interest within the regulator”.
In its letter, the HCLG Committee said that the government’s plans to publish updates on its work and annually update parliament would be insufficient.
The committee said an independent monitor would stop the state from “repeating the catastrophic mistakes which have historically led to state-related deaths from Hillsborough, to the infected blood scandal, to the Grenfell Tower fire itself”.
It asked for the new oversight body to be introduced in the upcoming Hillsborough Law, which would force public officials to co-operate with investigations and inquiries after major disasters.
The committee asked that the new monitoring system be put in place and be functioning before the 10th anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire on 14 June 2027.
It also recommended providing support for the Building Safety Regulator and aiming to reduce delays in approvals for building safety checks.
The committee has called on the government to secure funding for personal emergency evacuation plans for disabled residents living in high-rise buildings, as well as increase investment into the Building Safety Levy and fire and rescue services.
Florence Eshalomi, chair of the HCLG Committee, said: “It’s right that the government has accepted all the recommendations from a Phase 2 report that outlined deep failings that led to the Grenfell disaster.
“But how can the loved ones of the Grenfell victims be asked to trust the government to mark their own homework when they have spent nearly eight years fighting for answers as to why people were denied the most basic level of safety?
“That’s why, as a committee, we strongly endorse calls for an independent mechanism to hold government to account on implementing the Phase 2 recommendations.”
She said the Grenfell fire highlighted the “toxic stigma too often faced by those living in social housing, where resident concerns were cruelly dismissed, neglected and ignored”.
Ms Eshalomi added: “Unfortunately, it’s clear that there are still groups, particularly those from minority ethnic backgrounds, who feel that they have not been able to fully contribute to these processes.
“Before making any future decisions as part of its management of the Grenfell site, the government must take steps to address these issues, including by ensuring they have up-to-date contact details of those affected by the fire and that everyone on this list is contacted and their input sought.”
“Never again must people be left without such basic levels of safety in their own home,” Ms Eshalomi stated.
The sector’s views on the government’s response to the second and final inquiry report were mixed in February.
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