MPs call for mandatory temporary accommodation inspections after hearing evidence of poor conditions

They cited reports that people living in these homes must often deal with serious hazards, damp and mould and pest infestations, and have suffered injuries and illnesses due to poor maintenance.

MPs said evidence from their recent inquiry backs up their conclusion a year ago that temporary housing is often so poor as to be “unfit for human habitation”.

It comes after the country recorded record high numbers of people living in temporary accommodation – meaning short-term homes that councils provide to households experiencing homelessness – and record high spending by councils.

The Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee has urged the government to increase protections against poor conditions in these properties, in a report published today.

The committee also claimed the government’s plan to end homelessness, which would end the use of B&Bs for families and extend housing standards to temporary accommodation, does not go far enough to tackle the crisis.

MPs pointed out that although official advice is that councils must ensure homes are free from the most serious hazards, no full inspections of this accommodation are required and councils have limited capacity to monitor standards.

They urged the government to give local authorities the funding to carry out these assessments and to require that the housing is checked regularly after it is used for the first time.

The committee also called on the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to start collecting and publishing data on temporary accommodation.

MPs highlighted that without official statistics on the quality of temporary accommodation, there is no baseline to measure any improvements against.

The latest report comes after data has linked stillbirths to temporary accommodation for the first time, as the number of child deaths in this type of housing continues to rise across England.

The committee added: “This lack of official data also limits accountability for public money.

“The government is spending more than ever on temporary accommodation without a good understanding of the quality of provision this money is paying for. This is not acceptable.”

The report set out other recommendations to improve temporary accommodation standards, including changing the law to make sure councils cannot put families into housing with shared facilities for longer than six weeks.

Its findings were welcomed by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), which gave evidence to the inquiry.