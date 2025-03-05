MPs call for spending watchdog to investigate alleged service charge abuse by landlords

A group of 26 MPs have urged the UK spending watchdog to investigate alleged service charge abuse by landlords #UKhousing

SHAC plans to apply for a judicial review if the NAO refuses to investigate, warning that a chunk of the service charges are footed by the taxpayer via housing benefit.

The MPs’ letter to Gareth Davies, comptroller and auditor general at the NAO, came as the Social Housing Action Campaign (SHAC) submitted a dossier to the organisation on alleged service charge abuse.

Parliamentarians have demanded that the National Audit Office (NAO) scrutinise councils, housing associations and private landlords for their service charges, citing inaccurate bills, overcharging and a failure to provide residents with evidence for costs.

Inside Housing reported in March 2023 that the government does not know how much it is paying to social landlords in service charges as part of the benefits bill.

This latest letter was written by Mohammad Yasin, Labour MP for Bedford, and co-signed by 25 others including Liberal Democrat housing spokesperson Gideon Amos, independent MP Mike Amesbury and Green MP Siân Berry.

Mr Yasin wrote: “There is mounting evidence of the very high proportion of landlord and freeholder service charge accounts that have been identified as being inaccurate.”

Recent research by SHAC found that more than 70% of disputed service charge cases at the Firs-tier Property Tribunal lead to costs being reduced or removed in 2024.

Housing benefit covers payments for both service charges and rents. For a proportion of tenants, rents and service charges are billed separately. Housing associations collect around £1.9bn of service charges annually, around half of which is covered by housing benefit.

Last year, Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive of L&Q and chair of the G15, denied accusations of service charge misuse by landlords, saying housing associations do not make a profit from service charges.

Mr Yasin noted that it would be “impossible” for central government or councils to scrutinise hundreds of thousands of service charge payments made via housing benefit each year.

He argued that tenants whose service charges are paid via benefits are not incentivised to challenge inaccuracies. This is because they risk losing their benefits if they alert the government to inaccuracies without the landlord acknowledging and removing any of the overcharged items from their demands.