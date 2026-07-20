MPs call on sector to build trust and accountability with communities during estate regeneration #ukhousing

“Issues raised with me focus on three key areas: accountability and transparency over finances; uncertainty; and trust linked to performance on repairs and maintenance.

“I and many residents recognise that there are clearly homes and areas in need of investment; that is not in doubt.

Luke Murphy MP, who kicked off the debate, said: “There is no doubt that change is needed for parts of Buckskin and South Ham, and the flats in Pinkerton Road have been identified as a particular priority.

In a Westminster debate last week, MPs shared specific examples from their constituencies as they outlined some concerns about how the works were being approach.

"First, on accountability and transparency over finances, residents are frustrated with what they see as a lack of accountability in this project.

“The memorandum of understanding was updated in 2025, in the council’s own words, to ‘reflect updated ambitions, aims, objectives and working arrangements of the partners’”.

However, the MP was concerned that this understanding had not been shared very widely leaving many residents to feel like they had been “left in the dark”.

Nesil Caliskan said: “Too often, people talk as though estate repairs are a task separate from long-term estate renewal.

“The truth is that estate regeneration for an existing area is a project that may last decades. Five years is a relatively short period of time in terms of estate renewal, but that is how long a young person spends in secondary school.

“If, throughout that time, they have a leak in the roof or damp, or if there is antisocial behaviour or basic things just need to be fixed on their estate, that will have an impact not only on their life chances, but on their trust and confidence in the ability of those who are responsible for fixing the basics in their home now to also deliver homes for the future, where they may live for the rest of their lives.”

The Barking MP said she would like to see more local authorities acting as the master developer, with support from the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Andrew Cooper MP stressed how regeneration delivers benefits that extend far beyond housing alone.

He said: “Investment in homes can help attract investment in infrastructure, town centres and local services. It creates jobs, supports skills development and gives communities greater confidence in their future.