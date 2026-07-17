MPs concerned government’s £21bn housing delivery fund will have unbalanced impact across country

On local government reorganisation, which will shift two-tier councils to unitary authorities, the PAC said the government should have “clear plans to adapt how the NHDF operates to the changes in local government structures”.

This is particularly important given the NHDF includes £1.3bn of funding devolved to the Established Mayoral Strategic Authorities.

“As local government structures continue to change, it is important that MHCLG and Homes England ensure funding doesn’t get disrupted, accountability remains clear and that areas remain focused on delivery,” the report said.

The PAC report also said the government “failed to put in place external evaluation at the launch of the NHDF”, which risked gaps in data and limited “opportunities for timely improvements”.

Clive Betts, deputy chair of the PAC, said that “many billions of pounds” that the government has put towards unlocking the supply of land “are to be welcomed”.

He continued: “However, our committee is focused on delivery, rather than the choice to allocate funds, which in this instance have been set aside without a considered pipeline of projects ready to go.

“Indeed, £21bn has been marked for housing delivery without any criteria to judge whether it has been successfully spent.

“We fear that at present, housing projects which advocate for themselves will benefit, while other areas in similar or even perhaps greater need may miss out, which could produce unequal outcomes in different areas of England.

“Such an important policy will require a strategic focus if it is to have any hope of success, and we hope the recommendations in our report help government develop one.”

A spokesperson for MHCLG said: “We know government support is essential to unlock land on which homes would otherwise not be built.

“This support has already unlocked tens of thousands of homes, but we know that larger sites can take time to come forward.

“That’s why we’ve launched the £5bn National Housing Delivery Fund and the £16bn National Housing Bank, alongside planning reforms to speed up housebuilding and weather geopolitical pressures.”

MHCLG is considering the PAC’s recommendations and will respond to the report shortly.

The government said it will implement a structured approach to monitoring and evaluation of the number of homes unlocked by the funding. This will be confirmed through the programme’s business case, which will be approved by the end of the year.