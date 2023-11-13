A group of MPs looking into the present state and future of council housing has issued a renewed call for evidence from the social housing sector to support its work.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Council Housing launched its research in July, but is hoping to gather more evidence from the sector before publishing its final report.
The aim of the inquiry is to take evidence, in writing and in person, from as wide a range of sources and areas as possible. The deadline for submissions has been extended into the new year.
Local in-person evidence sessions have already taken place in Islington, Southwark and Rochdale, with more pending.
Matt Western, chair of the APPG and Labour’s shadow minister for higher education, said: “If you ask any MP or local councillor, from any part of the country, they’ll tell you the number one issue in their casework is housing.
“The APPG has a particular interest in council housing, but we don’t say it’s the only aspect of housing policy that needs to be addressed.
“However, we do want to find out what impact decades-long underinvestment in council housing is having in local communities and identify the obstacles that are preventing councils from investing in new and existing council housing.”
The Defend Council Housing group will provide secretarial support for the inquiry, as it has to the APPG for more than a decade.
The inquiry will also be supported by housing academics, including Professor Danny Dorling from the University of Oxford and Dr Stuart Hodkinson from the University of Leeds.
Contact jamie.sweeney@parliament.uk to make a submission.
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