The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Council Housing launched its research in July, but is hoping to gather more evidence from the sector before publishing its final report.

The aim of the inquiry is to take evidence, in writing and in person, from as wide a range of sources and areas as possible. The deadline for submissions has been extended into the new year.

Local in-person evidence sessions have already taken place in Islington, Southwark and Rochdale, with more pending.